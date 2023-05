Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Calcutta court orders probe by NIA | Oneindia News

The Calcutta High Court today transferred the probe into the violence that broke out during Ram Navami in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court also directed police to transfer all records and CCTV footage to the central government within two weeks so the NIA could take over the probe.

#BengalRamNavamiViolence #RamNavamiViolence #NIA ~HT.99~PR.152~ED.102~