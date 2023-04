Jude Law on Taking on Role of Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy

Peter Pan & Wendy cast members Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Jim Gaffigan, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk came out for a special screening of the film at New York's South Street Seaport Museum last night.

LifeMinute was there, on the ship deck to get the scoop from the stars about the live-action reimagining of the J.M.

Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic.

You can stream the Disney+ Original movie on the platform starting Friday, April 28.