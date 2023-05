PM distances self from Frost’s Scottish devolution comments

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from comments made by Lord Frost.

The former chief Brexit negotiator said it was time to “reverse the process” of devolving powers to Scotland.

The prime minister said we should be “celebrating” that the Scottish Parliament is “one of the most powerful devolved assemblies” in the world.

Report by Jonesia.

