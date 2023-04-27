US Pushes for Extended Cease-Fire Amid Escalating Violence in Sudan

On April 27, the United States and African nations pushed to secure a ceasefire in Sudan as heavy fighting continues in the capital of Khartoum.

Reuters reports that hundreds of people have been killed since the conflict between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force began two weeks ago.

Over 4,000 other people have been injured since the fighting began on April 15.

According to witnesses and Reuters journalists, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire are ongoing in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.

Late on April 26, the army said its leader had given initial approval for a plan to extend the truce and meet in the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat are considering working together to broker an end to the conflict.

Reuters reports that the conflict has limited the distribution of humanitarian aid in Sudan, which millions of Sudanese people depend on for survival.

According to a United Nations update, hospitals in Sudan are facing shortages of medical supplies, power and water.

The Sudan Doctors' Union warns that 60 out of Sudan's 86 hospitals in conflict zones have been forced to close down since the fighting began.

The crisis has also forced an increasing number of refugees to flee Sudan.

The U.N.

Estimates that 270,000 people could seek refuge in South Sudan and Chad alone