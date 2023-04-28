Live News Today | Was Tucker Carlson fired for Catholic speech?

We cover the world news live today, and talk to S.A.
McCarthy about Tucker Carlson's next move.
Plus, Billy Park on standing up against biological males in girls' sports and locker rooms.
We cover the world news live today, and talk to S.A.
McCarthy about Tucker Carlson's next move.
Plus, Billy Park on standing up against biological males in girls' sports and locker rooms.
Every major pundit and politician from every angle weighed in on Tucker Carlson leaving FOX News over the past couple days, and..
donald trump, trump, politics, gop, republicans, funny, news, comedy, ron desantis, cpac, talk show, breaking news, 2024 election,..