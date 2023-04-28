James Corden Speaks About a Divided America in Last ‘Late Late Show’ Appearance

April 27 was Corden's last time hosting 'The Late Late Show.'.

In his farewell speech, he touched on the current state of America.

We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic.

I’ve watched America change a lot.

I’ve watched divisions grow and I’ve felt a sense of negativity boil over, James Corden, via 'The Late Late Show'.

Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn’t make them bad or evil.

We are all more the same than we are different.

There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy.

If you do, it’s out there.

That’s all this show has ever been about, James Corden, via 'The Late Late Show'.

Adele also appeared on the show in the final 'Carpool Karaoke' segment.

Corden asked the singer if she'd ever pursue EGOT status since she already has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar.

You have the EGO, James Corden, via 'The Late Late Show'.

Adele wasn't confident that she'd ever attain EGOT status.

I really don’t think that that is ever gonna happen.

I would never write a musical or anything like that because I (expletive) hate musicals.

I also think the EGO suits me better, Adele, via 'The Late Late Show'.

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were the final guests on the show.

