Congress Blocks US Equal Rights Amendment

Congress Blocks US , Equal Rights Amendment .

On April 27, the United States Senate did not reach enough votes to preserve equal rights for women in the Constitution.

Reuters reports that the failed attempt comes a century after Congress first proposed guaranteeing gender equality.

Reuters reports that the failed attempt comes a century after Congress first proposed guaranteeing gender equality.

Supporters of the resolution were nine votes short of the 60 needed to clear the chamber's filibuster hurdle.

Had it passed, the resolution would have removed a 1982 deadline that has reportedly prevented the Equal Rights Amendment from going into effect.

Had it passed, the resolution would have removed a 1982 deadline that has reportedly prevented the Equal Rights Amendment from going into effect.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted the importance of the ERA after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v.

Wade last year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted the importance of the ERA after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v.

Wade last year.

To the horror of hundreds of millions of American people, women in America have far fewer rights today than they did even a year ago, Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, via Reuters.

Reuters reports that opponents of the ERA argue the resolution could pave the way for abortion being made a constitutional right.

The failure to pass the resolution is likely to bolster the importance of women's rights in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

.

It is long past time to definitively enshrine the principle of gender equality in the Constitution, White House, via statement.

Supporters of the ERA say it would guarantee equal pay and rights in legal matters, while opponents point out that the resolution would make women subject to a military draft