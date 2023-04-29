RETURN TO OZ Watch Party - Mind's Eye Theater

We return fiends, not just to the Mind's Eye Theater but to the Yellow Brick Road as well.

A new adventure in the land of Oz spells new friends along the way and new foes to face.

Oz isn't quite the fairytale place we remember, for our dreamworld has turned nightmare.

Between wheelers, a consuming desert, a headswapping hag, and underground gnomes, Dorothy and her new comrades have their hands full.

Sit back and enjoy this 80's Dark Fantasy whose tone and spirit better reflect the children's book than the 1933 film.