RETURN TO OZ Watch Party - Mind's Eye Theater
We return fiends, not just to the Mind&apos;s Eye Theater but to the Yellow Brick Road as well.

A new adventure in the land of Oz spells new friends along the way and new foes to face.

Oz isn&apos;t quite the fairytale place we remember, for our dreamworld has turned nightmare.

Between wheelers, a consuming desert, a headswapping hag, and underground gnomes, Dorothy and her new comrades have their hands full.

Sit back and enjoy this 80&apos;s Dark Fantasy whose tone and spirit better reflect the children&apos;s book than the 1933 film.