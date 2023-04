Sudan: US launches first mass evacuation of its citizens from the conflict-hit country|Oneindia News

As countries wind down mass evacuations of their nationals from war-torn Sudan and the White House warns time is running out, the U.S. has finally evacuated its first group of American citizens and permanent residents from the country since war broke out two weeks ago.

