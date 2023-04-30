Queen Consort Camilla will wear the Robe of State made for Queen Elizabeth's coronation at her own crowning ceremony, while King Charles will don the garments worn by his grandfather, King George VI.
Queen Consort Camilla will wear the Robe of State made for Queen Elizabeth's coronation at her own crowning ceremony, while King Charles will don the garments worn by his grandfather, King George VI.
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort will take a shortened procession after the coronation on May 6 with the journey being..