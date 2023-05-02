MET GALA 2023: Priyanka, Alia, Isha; Indian Celebs give tribute to Karl Lagerfeld | Oneindia News

The Met Gala, celebrated on the first Monday of May each year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is known as fashion’s biggest night out.

It features a showcase of unusual fashion and stunning red-carpet looks, earning its reputation for avant-garde displays.

The Met Gala is an annual event where celebrities dress up based on a particular theme.

The theme for this year’s event is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in honour of the late fashion designer who headed several luxury fashion houses.Indian celebs undoubtedly caught the eyes of the world by attending the 2023 Met Gala in stunning outfits ensembled with statement accessories and jewellery.

