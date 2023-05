Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to Kill Vladimir Putin with Kremlin drone strike | Oneindia News

In a fresh incident of blame game in the Russia-Ukraine War, the Russian officials have accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of Killing president Vladimir Putin.

The alleged assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin has been decried as a “terrorist act".

