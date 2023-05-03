‘Godfather of AI’ Leaves Google to Warn About the Technology’s Dangers

Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "Godfather of Artificial Intelligence," confirmed on May 1 that he no longer works at Google after being there for over a decade.

While much of his pioneering work helped to shape current AI systems, Hinton is now concerned about the future of the technology.

Hinton told 'The New York Times' that a part of him "regrets his life's work.".

I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have, Geoffrey Hinton, via 'The New York Times'.

Hinton fears that in addition to eliminating jobs, AI has the potential to spread misinformation to the point that people won't "be able to know what is true anymore.".

The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people — a few people believed that.

But most people thought it was way off.

And I thought it was way off.

I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away.

Obviously, I no longer think that, Geoffrey Hinton, via 'The New York Times'.

Hinton made similar remarks at a 2021 commencement address in Mumbai.

I believe that the rapid progress of AI is going to transform society in ways we do not fully understand and not all of the effects are going to be good, Geoffrey Hinton, via 2021 commencement address at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai.

While Hinton believes AI will boost health care capabilities, he also fears lethal autonomous weapons.

I find this prospect much more immediate and much more terrifying than the prospect of robots taking over, which I think is a very long way off, Geoffrey Hinton, via 2021 commencement address at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai.

However, Hinton took to Twitter to make it clear that he wasn't criticizing Google