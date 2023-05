Suspect dead after killing mother, 3 children in Lake Wales quadruple shooting: Police

Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3NymTKs The suspect involved in a Lake Wales shooting that left four people dead was killed after a standoff with officers Wednesday.

Lake Wales Police said Al Joseph Stenson, 38, fled to Slumberland Motel in Sanford after allegedly shooting a mother, her son and her two daughters, ages 40, 21, 17 and 11, on Tuesday night.