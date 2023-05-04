Gangsters Of UP: From Mukhtar Ansari to Raja Bhaiya | Top 5 gangster of UP | Oneindia News

Crime is one of the favourite genres, for both the viewers as well as the storytellers, be it movies or web series.

If you are an avid crime thriller watcher, you must have seen that many of these web series and movies are based in UP, be it Mirzapur or The Gangs of Wasseypur.

But the truth is that many such true stories are not known to the people.

The Gundaraj of UP has been such that it is impossible to cover all these stories of crime.

With the recent killings of the gangsters Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf to the encounter of Anil Dujana today, the UP police has been at its vigil best.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government has released a list of the top 10 criminals who are under a 24 hours strict vigilance even in jail.

Let us look at some of the top gangsters of UP, the crimes they have committed and all the charges they are currently facing.

