S Jaishankar’s veiled attack on Pakistan while speaking of terrorism | Bilawal Bhutto |Oneindia News

S Jaishankar issues an indirect attack on Pakistan while addressing the problem of terrorism at the SCO meet; J&K: Encounter underway in Rajouri: Security personnel injured, 2-3 terrorists trapped; Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) committee rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation; Manipur violence: Neighbouring states step up evacuation, trains halted.

