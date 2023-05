Sunak hosts Lula da Silva at Number 10

Rishi Sunak has welcomed Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Number 10 Downing Street, as part of a number of bilateral meetings ahead of the King’s Coronation.

The prime minister joked that he hoped the pair's conversation would be "less fierce than the competition between England and Brazil on the football field recently".

Report by Buseld.

