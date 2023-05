Sunak and Trudeau hug on steps of Downing Street

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau to Downing Street as part of a series of meetings with leaders around the King's Coronation.

The pair shook hands and hugged as they met on the steps of Downing Street, with the PM saying "very good to see you".

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn