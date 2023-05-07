Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi holds another mega road show in Bengaluru | Oneindia News

Thousands of residents of Bengaluru lined up on both sides of the road to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
#PMModi #Bengaluru #KarnatakaElections2023 ~PR.150~ED.102~HT.96~GR.124~
Thousands of residents of Bengaluru lined up on both sides of the road to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
#PMModi #Bengaluru #KarnatakaElections2023 ~PR.150~ED.102~HT.96~GR.124~
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in the Tumakuru region of poll-bound Karnataka and addressed the huge crowd..