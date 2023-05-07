Manipur Violence: Army rescues more than 23,000, many flee to Assam | Oneindia News
Manipur Violence: Army rescues more than 23,000, many flee to Assam | Oneindia News

Indian army has rescued more than 23,000 people from the violence hit Manipur.

Situation in the state is under control now.

#Manipur #IndianArmy #Assam ~PR.150~HT.99~ED.102~