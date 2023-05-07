Manipur Violence: Army rescues more than 23,000, many flee to Assam | Oneindia News

Indian army has rescued more than 23,000 people from the violence hit Manipur.
Situation in the state is under control now.
#Manipur #IndianArmy #Assam ~PR.150~HT.99~ED.102~
Indian army has rescued more than 23,000 people from the violence hit Manipur.
Situation in the state is under control now.
#Manipur #IndianArmy #Assam ~PR.150~HT.99~ED.102~
The conflict in Sudan has entered its second week. The violence which erupted last week between forces loyal to army chief Abdel..
By Robert Bociaga
The government of South Sudan has expressed deep concern over the fighting in neighboring Sudan, which..