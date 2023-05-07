WATCH: Royal Air Force Red Arrows wow crowds with flypast

The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatics team, wowed the coronation crowds on Saturday as they carried out a flypast over Buckingham Palace, leaving red, white and blue trails in the sky.
The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatics team, wowed the coronation crowds on Saturday as they carried out a flypast over Buckingham Palace, leaving red, white and blue trails in the sky.
More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – including the Red Arrows – are scheduled to fly