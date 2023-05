Priyanka Chopra manages work-life-balance, spends quality time with daughter |Oneindia News

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are currently in New Jersey.

Priyanka attended the Met Gala and the Love Again movie premiere in New York.

The celeb, who has been around the world to promote her most recent films, such as Citadel, shared a number of adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas taken at their home.

#PriyankaChopra #MaltiMerie #MomGoals ~HT.97~PR.154~ED.102~