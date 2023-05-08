Manipur limps back to normalcy as no untoward incidents reported in last 48 hours | Oneindia News

After almost a week of violent clashes, the situation in Manipur seems to be returning to a semblance of normalcy.

Total curfew that was imposed in the state in the aftermath of the violence that claimed more than 50 lives has now been partially relaxed in 11 districts.

The issue is also set to be heard by a bench of the Supreme Court today regarding the request for the formation of a SIT to investigate the rampage.

In this video, we explain to you the reasons why Manipur has been caught in a web of arson, violence and bloodshed.

#Manipurviolence #Meiteitribe #Nagakukitribes ~PR.153~HT.99~ED.101~CA.145~