Pacific island tribe celebrates Charles's coronation

A remote South Pacific island booms with song and dance as hundreds gather for King Charles's coronation, a momentous occasion for villagers who believe his father was a local deity.

The volcanic island of Tanna in the south of Vanuatu is the cradle of the Prince Philip movement, which claims the late royal patriarch as a long-lost ancestor.

Villagers from Iaohnanen and Yakel, on the island of Tanna, welcome Britain's Acting High Commissioner Michael Watters to celebrate the newly-crowned king.

Watters presents the tribal leaders with a framed portrait of Charles, in a symbolic demonstration of mutual respect.