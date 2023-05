Anti-monarchy arrests: 'Mistakes made' says Health Minister

Government minister Neil O'Brien admits police made 'mistakes' while arresting anti-monarchy protesters during the Coronation Weekend but insists the Met Police did a 'good job'.

The force has since expressed 'regret' over the arrest of six people, including the chief executive of campaign group Republic.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn