New York jury finds Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case

A Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation in a civil lawsuit filed by former Elle columnist E.
Jean Carroll.
The jury ordered Trump to pay $5 million in damages to Carroll.
A Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation in a civil lawsuit filed by former Elle columnist E.
Jean Carroll.
The jury ordered Trump to pay $5 million in damages to Carroll.
A federal jury found Donald Trump liable to E. Jean Carroll for battery and defamation and ordered him to pay $5 million in..
A jury ordered former President Trump on Tuesday to pay a total of $5 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse..