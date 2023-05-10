E. Jean Carroll Awarded $5 Million in Civil Battery & Defamation Case Against Trump

E.

Jean Carroll Awarded $5 Million, in Civil Battery & Defamation Case, Against Trump.

E.

Jean Carroll Awarded $5 Million, in Civil Battery & Defamation Case, Against Trump.

On May 9, former President Donald Trump was found liable for battery and defamation by a federal jury in a lawsuit brought by writer E.

Jean Carroll.

On May 9, former President Donald Trump was found liable for battery and defamation by a federal jury in a lawsuit brought by writer E.

Jean Carroll.

NPR reports that the nine jurors agreed that Trump had "sexually abused" her and then defamed Carroll by later denying her accusations.

.

Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in damages, accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in damages, accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

After deliberating for about three hours, the jury concluded that Trump did not rape Carroll, while siding with the writer on claims of battery and defamation.

After deliberating for about three hours, the jury concluded that Trump did not rape Carroll, while siding with the writer on claims of battery and defamation.

NPR reports that in a civil trial, such as this one, the burden of proof is lower than it would be in a criminal case.

A civil claim of battery can include any unwanted physical contact.

.

The jury found Trump liable for battery and ordered him to pay Carroll $2 million in compensatory damages, in addition to $20,000 in punitive damages.

.

The jury awarded Carroll an additional $2.7 million in compensation for the claim of defamation.

Trump has denied the claims, and his legal team has reportedly said that the former president will seek to appeal the decision.

Attorneys representing Trump claim that Carroll's inability to recall the date, or even the year, of the alleged encounter made it impossible for Trump to defend himself.

Attorneys representing Trump claim that Carroll's inability to recall the date, or even the year, of the alleged encounter made it impossible for Trump to defend himself