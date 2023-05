Eurovision semi-finals sparkle as acts dance to final

Eurovision fans head to Liverpool - the host city of this year's song contest - for the first semi-final.

Singer and proud Liverpudlian Rebecca Ferguson says people coming from Europe will "have a great time" in her city.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn