PMQs: Starmer slams Sunak over local council losses

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses prime minister Rishi Sunak of costing 'a thousand Tory councillors their job' after the Conservative Party suffered heavy losses in last week's local elections in England.

During PMQs, the prime minister also thanked the Metropolitan Police for preventing 'unnecessary and serious' disruption from anti-monarchy protesters during the Coronation of King Charles.

Report by Rowlandi.

