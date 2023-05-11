Gaza: IDF's retaliatory actions continue as its operation reach day 3 | Oneindia News

There have been no let-ups in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gazastrip.

The ceasefire brokered by Egypt failed to take off as fighting intensified late yesterday, with neither side showing any signs of backing down.

Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing 21 people, in response to what it says were rockets fired by Palestinian groups.

Gaza’s health ministry has said that seven people were killed yesterday, a day after Israeli strikes on the Palestinian territory left 15 dead.

#Gazaattack#Palestineislamicjihad#Israelairraid