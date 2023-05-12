This Day in History: Pope John Paul II Is Shot (Saturday, May 13)

May 13, 1981.

Mehmet Ali Agca shot Pope John Paul several times in St.

Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Agca was a Turkish terrorist and fugitive wanted for the murder of a journalist.

The Pontiff was rushed to the hospital and survived the attack, asking for Catholics to pray for the would-be assassin.

In a trial considered extraordinary because of its short length, Agca was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

In 1983, Pope John Paul visited Agca in prison and publicly forgave him for the shooting.

In 2000, the Pope requested a pardon for Agca, which was granted.

Agca was released from prison.

14 years later, Argca returned to Rome to lay white roses on John Paul's tomb