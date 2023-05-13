Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and his wife Casey are the featured guests at the 2023 Feenstra Family Picnic, an annual fundraiser hosted by Rep.
Randy Feenstra (R-IA).
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and his wife Casey are the featured guests at the 2023 Feenstra Family Picnic, an annual fundraiser hosted by Rep.
Randy Feenstra (R-IA).
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has free range in Iowa tonight as severe thunderstorms look to have canceled former President Donald..
Maggie Haberman chronicled a big day in Iowa for Gov. Ron DeSantis, while former President Donald Trump bailed on a rally in Des..