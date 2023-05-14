Israel, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to truce

A truce between Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad group officially came into effect late on Saturday, with an ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt to end the worst episode of cross-border fire since a 10-day war in 2021.
A truce between Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad group officially came into effect late on Saturday, with an ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt to end the worst episode of cross-border fire since a 10-day war in 2021.
The truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad comes after five days of fighting. The US has welcomed the..
Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Saturday agreed to an Egyptian proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza that began at 10..