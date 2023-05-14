Fans at Wembley Stadium ahead of women’s FA Cup Final

Thousands of Chelsea and Manchester United fans flock to Wembley Stadium ahead of the women’s FA Cup Final.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Thousands of Chelsea and Manchester United fans flock to Wembley Stadium ahead of the women’s FA Cup Final.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win a third consecutive FA Cup
Manchester United Women, a club founded in 2018, prepare to play their first FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, but it is..