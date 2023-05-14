Turkey's Erdogan faces toughest election battle | Will his 20-year reign end? | Oneindia News

Turkey's all-powerful President Erdogan is in the fight of his life against an opposition that has united against him.

In Turkey on Sunday, voting began for the presidential and parliamentary elections that will decide whether to continue the two decades of uninterrupted rule by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted AKP party, or give a chance to the opposition party.

Let us understand where Erdogan went wrong and why his position is in danger.

