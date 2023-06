All In The Family Movie

All In The Family Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alexis Sutton is a young black screenwriter trying to find inspiration anywhere but her own life.

When her brother Darius returns home from college, he brings with him news that he's engaged and the two families are coming together to celibate the occasion.

The perfect opportunity for both families to meet, but with dark secrets lying just under the surface, the night turns deadly and one that neither family will ever forget.