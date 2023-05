Sunak: The UK remains steadfast in wanting to defend Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announce the creation of a "jets coalition".

Mr Sunak says the UK will be a "key part" in providing support for the Ukrainian war effort.

He also sends a message to the Kremlin: "We're not going away, we're here for the long term, we remain steadfast in wanting to defend Ukraine." Report by Rowlandi.

