UK Prime Minister Sunak hosts Ukraine's President Zelensky at Chequers

Rishi Sunak hosts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, the UK Prime Minister's official country residence, for talks on increased British support for Kyiv, before the Ukrainian leader departs the country.

The trip comes after the Ukrainian leader secured fresh promises of military aid during weekend visits to France and Germany, ahead of a widely expected counter-offensive against Russia.