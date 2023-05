Zelenskyy thanks Sunak for UK's support for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses his thanks to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the UK's support over the course of the Russian invasion as the pair meet for talks at Chequers.

The Ukrainian leader says "the government and His Majesty did a lot" and that his country is "thankful from all of our hearts".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn