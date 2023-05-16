DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says Congress is like a mother | Watch | Oneindia News

Amid the ongoing suspense over the new Karnataka CM, state Congress president D K Shivakumar, one of the aspirants for the top post, is heading to Delhi.

Before leaving for the national capital, Shivakumar said that the party is united and he doesn't want to divide anyone.

"Ours is a united house, our number is 135.

I don't want to divide anyone here.

Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man.

I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said the Karnataka Congress president.

