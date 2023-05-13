Karnataka Results: DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah, who will be the new CM? | Oneindia News

The counting of votes in Karnataka is underway and Congress has crossed the majority mark by a huge margin.

As the high-voltage battle for Karnataka rages on, or as it is more or less clearer that Congress would keep the state in its kitty, one question that has emerged is who will be the next Chief Minister – will it be astute veteran Siddaramaiah or the loyal general DK Shivakumar.

The Congress party has not announced its chief ministerial candidate, and all eyes are on party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

