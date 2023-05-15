Karnataka results 2023: Shivakumar calls him single man army before leaving for Delhi| Oneindia News

The selection of Chief Minister of Karnataka has now reached Delhi.

The Congress observers of the Center who collected the opinion of the new MLAs in the Congress Legislative Party meeting yesterday have now submitted it to the Congress High Command including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In this background, DK Shivakumar (DK Shivakumar) and Siddaramaiah (Siddaramaiah), who are vying for the position of CM, have been given High Command Bulao.

DK Shivakumar, who is now leaving for Delhi, held a press conference.

The high command will decide who will be the CM.

All the MLAs who won are ours, I don't have anyone,' said Shivakumar in the press conference.

