Top 10 Best Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or Winners | Cannes 2023 | Watch | Oneindia News

Top 10 Best Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or Winners

The Palme d'Or is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

It was introduced in 1955 by the festival's organizing committee.

Previously, from 1939 to 1954, the festival's highest prize was the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film.

In 1964, The Palme d'Or was replaced again by the Grand Prix, before being reintroduced in 1975.

The Palme d'Or is widely considered one of the film industry's most prestigious awards.

