A gold for Princess Kate at 'On Track to Achieve' programme

The Princess of Wales joins Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes and mental health advocate Zara McDermott at St Katherine's School in Bristol to meet students taking part in the 'On Track To Achieve' Programme.

Report by Rowlandi.

