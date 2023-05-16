WATCH: Archaeologists in Pompeii discover two skeletons of men killed by earthquake

The two skeletons believed to be men at least 55 years old were found in the Casti Amanti, or House of Chaste Lovers, beneath a wall that collapsed before the area was covered in volcanic material.
The two skeletons believed to be men at least 55 years old were found in the Casti Amanti, or House of Chaste Lovers, beneath a wall that collapsed before the area was covered in volcanic material.
Archaeologists have shed new light on the destruction of Pompeii after finding two human skeletons crushed beneath the ruins of a..