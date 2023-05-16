DURHAM REPORT DROPS | Trump Exonerated | Joe, Hillary & Obama Implicated – Johnny Massacre Show 631

The results of the Durham Investigation was finally released and said the FBI should never have launched their initial investigation into Donald Trump nor spied on him.

In it, they made no arrests, despite a mountain of evidence of impropriety from the Clinton Campaign.

The Durham Investigation proves that at the very least the entire Russian Collusion story was false and baseless, and at worst the Clinton Campaign and DNC committed treason for which the penalty is, lest I remind you, death.

Joe Biden and Obama also signed off on the intelligence used as a pretext to spy on their political rival.

The result?

This will divide the American population still further, excite both bases, and turn everything up to 11 approaching 2024.

And guess who started it all?

