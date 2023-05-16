Bunker Punks | Unlocking a Ton of Stuff and Royce Hall, a New Punk | Part 10 | Gameplay Let's Play

We're back with more gunslinging Bunker Punks gameplay as Cleopatra and Dallas try to save the world from Fero once more.

As we get to the main corporate tower in Bunker Punks, the government really starts turning up the heat.

They're sending a literal ton of enemies our way now, to include multiple rocket launcher guys in a single room, as well as a new, chaingun style of turret.

It's total insanity.

The insanity eventually has to come to an end, but in Bunker Punks you can't advance your unlocks without taking the loss now and again, so it's time to spend all of that hard earned tech we managed to save up, and there's quite a bit of it.

We unlock a huge number of upgrades, armor, and even a new Punk, the melee weapon swinging, heavily armored, fancy pants wearing Royce Hall.

Armed with all new wardrobe items and a few interesting upgrades to help improve our health drops, among other things, we'll see if we can finally make it through the end of Bunker Punks.

The game definitely has an impressive difficulty ramp, and the random nature makes it so you can get some very difficult setups to beat, but that's one of the charms of Bunker Punks.

Let's get this!