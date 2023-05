Jaishankar responds to EU's call for action against India for rerselling Russian oil | Oneindia News

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has responded sharply to EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s remarks.

The EU Foreign policy chief called for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude.

He said that the EU should Crack down on India reselling Russian oil as refined fuels including diesel into Europe as Western nations move to tighten sanctions on Moscow's energy sector.

