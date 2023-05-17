President of Ecuador Dissolves Parliament to End Impeachment Process

On May 16, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso ended impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving the National Assembly.

NBC reports that the National Assembly, which was controlled by Lasso's opposition, had accused the president of embezzlement.

Prior to dissolving the National Assembly, Lasso denied the charges against him.

.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council now has seven days to declare legislative and presidential elections.

.

Within 90 days, the council must hold those elections.

NBC reports that the winners of those elections will replace Lasso and the lawmakers he ousted for the remainder of their terms. According to Ecuador's constitution, specifically a clause called "muerte cruzada," Lasso can continue to govern for up to six months.

.

Originally, Lasso was set to hold office until May of 2025.

BBC reports that the "muerte cruzada," or mutual death decree, was first introduced in 2008 but never implemented in Ecuador before.

Opposition groups, including Conaie, an influential confederation of indigenous groups, have threatened to stage mass protests if the clause was invoked