Northern Italy Faces Deadly Floods With More Rain On the Way

According to officials, at least eight people have been killed and others are missing after heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Italy.

BBC reports that approximately 5,000 people have already been evacuated from the Emilia-Romagna region.

According to authorities, heavy rains caused 14 rivers to break their banks and flood 23 towns.

This weekend's Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix has been canceled as a result of the widespread flooding.

BBC reports that the region is forecast to experience more rain in the coming days.

It's probably been the worst night in the history of Romagna.

Ravenna is unrecognizable for the damage it has suffered, Michele de Pascale, Ravenna Mayor, via RAI.

Residents have been urged to avoid rivers and other waterways by Regional President Stefano Bonaccini.

Those who live in areas close to watercourses should move to higher floors, Stefano Bonaccini, Regional President, via BBC.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held an emergency crisis meeting with Italy's civil protection officials.

It's in stark contrast to the state of emergency declared by the Italian authorities last year due to ongoing severe drought.

Further thundery downpours are expected for Italy over the next couple of weeks, Chris Fawkes, BBC Weather Presenter, via BBC